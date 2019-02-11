Burnley community scores with new 3G artificial grass pitch

A new full sized 3G football pitch is to be installed in Burnley after the council netted nearly half a million pounds worth of funding.

The grant, which comes from the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund, will enable the council and its partner Burnley Leisure to build a second, full sized, synthetic grass pitch at Prairie Sports Village.

The council and Burnley Leisure worked with the Football Foundation and the Lancashire FA to secure the £426,908 grant for the project which will cost £1.033 million. Burnley Leisure is providing £427,000 of funding and the council is contributing £180,000.

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for leisure and culture, said: “The council is delighted that the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund are providing such a significant amount of funding for this project and we are very grateful for their support.

"The new artificial grass pitch will be a great addition to the popular Prairie Sports Village and demonstrates the council’s commitment to providing excellent sport and leisure facilities for residents in Burnley.”

Gerard Vinton, chief executive of Burnley Leisure, said: “Thanks to the support of the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund we will be able to provide top quality playing and training facilities for more clubs and teams in the area, with a particular focus on women and girls and junior teams.

"This demonstrates our strong partnership with the council and local clubs and leagues, as well as the Football Foundation and Lancashire FA, for the development of grassroots football."