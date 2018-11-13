Burnley community groups can now plan for future after council agreement

Burnley Council has reached agreement with two local community groups to help them plan for the future.

The council’s Executive Committee has approved the granting of a new lease of the Arbories sports ground to the trustees of Padiham Sports Club and, in a separate move, a new lease of March Street garden and garage site, Burnley, to Pennine Lancashire Community Farm.

The new leases will enable both groups to develop long-term business plans and continue their work in their local communities.

The Arbories sports ground was bought by the council in 1949 for the creation of a memorial to the victims of the Second World War. The new agreement will enable the club to secure external grant funding to undertake improvements to the clubhouse, changing facilities and the ground itself.

PLCF has been on the March Street site since 2009, encouraging and educating people on how to grow healthy produce, as well as providing education support for children and adults with mental health and/or learning disabilities, as well as training opportunities. The new lease will enable the group to apply for funding to create new “eco-friendly” offices.

Coun. Sue Graham, Executive member for resources and performance management, said: “We’re happy to support these local community groups in their bids to develop the brilliant work they do.

"Offering them new long-term leases means they can apply for external funding and supports their hard work and commitment to provide local people with much-appreciated leisure and development opportunities.”