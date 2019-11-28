Burnley College duo win coveted places at one of UK's top dance schools

Two gifted Burnley College Sixth Form Centre students have won coveted places at one of UK’s top dance conservatoires.

Gregor McIntosh, who is from the Ribble Valley, and Abigail Mann are to study at Leeds Conservatoire – the Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

Abigail Mann has won a place at one of the UK's leading dance conservatoires (photo by Richard Tymon)

The school has earned a reputation as one of the UK’s top higher education establishments specialising in dance, with its Alumni progressing to top roles in dance productions, as well as successful careers as choreographers, specialist teachers and dance company directors.

The duo overcame strong competition from some of the UK’s top young dancers to earn places there, studying for BA Hons degrees and taking the next step on the ladder to career success.

Gregor (18), is from Slaidburn and a former pupil at Bowland High School.

He completed an advanced level vocational qualification in dance, enjoying the opportunity to concentrate full time on his dance studies and spend additional time in the college’s industry-standard dance studios.

He said: “When I first visited Burnley College at an open event, I knew immediately it was the right

place for me.

"I was impressed by the size of the dance department and its facilities and realised the tutors were just as passionate about dance as me! I was absolutely amazed when I saw the current students dancing, I thought: ‘I want to do this!' "

Abigail (19), is from Rawtenstall, and a former pupil at Haslingden High School,

Both Abigail and Gregor have taken part in the college’s thriving Dance Academy, producing pieces for performance at college as part of professional dance productions in theatres across the North West and to tour schools inspiring other young people to take up dance

Their tutor, Samantha Allen, who is an Alumna of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance said:

“Both Abigail and Gregor are exceptionally talented and have great careers in the dance industry ahead of them.

"I’m so proud they will be following in my footsteps to the Northern School of Contemporary Dance and am sure they will enjoy every minute of their degree courses.”