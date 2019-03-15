Burnley College car park could be opened up to the public on evenings and weekends.

The college has applied to Burnley Council for a change of use for the car park so members can pay to park on the site when it is not being used by staff and students.

A Burnley College spokesman said: “Burnley College is applying for permission for change of use of the car park from parking solely for staff and students to allow use for the general public during the evenings and at weekends.

“The alterations will entail providing access from Ashfield Road for public vehicles to park in the section closest to the viaduct and a pedestrian access from here to the town centre.

“The development will create additional parking for 284 cars, close to the town centre and support the development proposed to take place in the local development plan for the former Pioneer site on Curzon Street.

“The development of the college car park does not entail any additional car parking spaces but will utilise the entrance to the site from Ashfield Road.”

The Pioneer Place development would involve the relocation of Reel Cinema from Manchester Road, with a supermarket expected to move to the existing cinema site.

Council bosses hope relocating the cinema will help the new development attract restaurant and retail outlets.

An assessment of the exciting scheme has estimated that 300 jobs will be created, and £13 million will be added to the local economy every year.