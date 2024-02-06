News you can trust since 1877
Burnley College adult learners shine as they smash national average in GCSE results

Burnley College is proud to announce that its outstanding Adult Learners have significantly surpassed the national average pass rate for both GCSE Maths and English.
By Peter McLeanContributor
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:10 GMT
The College's Adult Learners sitting GCSE Maths achieved an outstanding pass rate, more than double the national average.

Meanwhile, GCSE English Adult Learners celebrated a pass rate more than 50% higher than the national average.

Humera Khan, Head of Maths and English at Burnley College, shared her pride in the students and staff:

"We are elated with the results our learners have accomplished, particularly considering these are the first exams of their academic year with us.”

She attributed the impressive results to a combination of factors:

“This cohort have been exceptionally diligent and, combined with Burnley College’s expert guidance from specialist Tutors, and a supportive learning environment, it’s brought about an incredible set of results.

"Our learners and Tutors worked collaboratively, engaging together in their regular sessions as well as booster classes.

“The positive impact on hundreds of our learners is something we're incredibly proud of. It truly showcases the resilience and dedication they have towards achieving the highest accomplishments."

This achievement adds another feather to Burnley College's cap, which was rated "Outstanding" by Ofsted for its Adult Learning Provision in their latest assessment.

With Adult Learning at Burnley College, we offer individualised support to help you reach your goals, whatever they may be – a change of career, earning a promotion at work or even gaining the confidence to help your children with their homework.

You could even qualify for funding and finance to support with any course fees.

See our full range of courses starting September here:

https://bit.ly/47XhS4o

Or come along to our next Adult Advice and Guidance Event:

https://www.burnley.ac.uk/whats-on/events/advice-guidance-event-adult-learning-and-university-courses-27/?swcfpc=1

BeMore in 2024 – be an Adult Learner at Burnley College.

