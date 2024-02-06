Burnley College adult learners shine as they smash national average in GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The College's Adult Learners sitting GCSE Maths achieved an outstanding pass rate, more than double the national average.

Meanwhile, GCSE English Adult Learners celebrated a pass rate more than 50% higher than the national average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humera Khan, Head of Maths and English at Burnley College, shared her pride in the students and staff:

"We are elated with the results our learners have accomplished, particularly considering these are the first exams of their academic year with us.”

She attributed the impressive results to a combination of factors:

“This cohort have been exceptionally diligent and, combined with Burnley College’s expert guidance from specialist Tutors, and a supportive learning environment, it’s brought about an incredible set of results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our learners and Tutors worked collaboratively, engaging together in their regular sessions as well as booster classes.

“The positive impact on hundreds of our learners is something we're incredibly proud of. It truly showcases the resilience and dedication they have towards achieving the highest accomplishments."

This achievement adds another feather to Burnley College's cap, which was rated "Outstanding" by Ofsted for its Adult Learning Provision in their latest assessment.

With Adult Learning at Burnley College, we offer individualised support to help you reach your goals, whatever they may be – a change of career, earning a promotion at work or even gaining the confidence to help your children with their homework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could even qualify for funding and finance to support with any course fees.

See our full range of courses starting September here:

Or come along to our next Adult Advice and Guidance Event: