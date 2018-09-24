Burnley church will host community coffee morning

Home-made cakes will be served at a community coffee morning on Saturday.

The venue for the event is Greenbrook Methodist Church and Community Centre in Greenbrook Road, Burnley, from 10am to 11-30am.

Unlimited tea or coffee will be served for a small donation and there will also be a variety of stalls selling books, bric-a-brac and cakes.

Everyone is welcome at the event, which is held regularly, for people to go along to meet up with old friends, make new ones and get themselves out of the house for while.