A church will open its doors to the community for a monthly coffee morning in Burnley this weekend.

The event will be held at Greenbrook Church and community centre on Saturday from 10am to 11-30am.

There is unlimited tea and coffee for a small donation and there will be a variety of stalls selling home-made cakes, bric a brac and books.

Everyone is welcome to go along to meet up with old friends and new for a catch up.