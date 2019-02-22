Burnley children's author publishes her first book at 70

The wild and wonderful stories that Joyce Davis used to tell her great nephew, Cameron, when he was a child have been transformed into her first novel.. at the age of 70.

And for Joyce to see the fruits of her imagination in print is a real thrill and something she could never have envisaged.

For at the age of 48 she suffered a stroke that was so severe it ended her career and left her bed bound for six months.

Joyce said: "It left me paralysed down my left side and completely deaf in one ear.

"I went from being someone who was very active to being confined to bed, it was awful."

As Joyce was able to use her right hand she started to write the story she used to tell Cameron and The Magical Mystery trilogy started to take shape.

Joyce, who lives in Burnley added: "It was the spur I needed to get me moving. Cameron always used to ask me to write down the stories I told him."

It took 18 months for Joyce, a former administration worker and school secretary, to write The Quest, the first in a series of three books about two Arion pixies who embark on a quest of magic, fantasy and adventure in the hope of reversing the spell cast on them by an evil wizard.

Written in the fantasy genre of the Harry Potter books, it is ironic that Joyce's characters were created years before J K Rowling penned her best selling novels.

As one of 11 children growing up in Burnley Joyce always loved writing poetry, stories and hymns.

The first book is self published and Joyce has already sold 100 copies. The book is aimed at primary school children but the second and third books will appeal to older children.

Priced at £5.99 The Quest is available from Joyce at joycedavis@sky.com or from the Granada Cafe in Burnley Market Hall or Sweet William Florist in Standish Street, Burnley.