Burnley butchers take on Tough Mudder to raise money for Pendleside Hospice

A group of Burnley butchers overcame a few meaty obstacles on their way to completing a Tough Mudder challenge for charity.

The team of Nathan Edwards, Jordan Proctor, Jack Rushworth, Reece Clegg and Joseph McManus, who all work at Edwards Farm Butchers in Padiham Road raised £1,124 for Pendleside Hospice after taking on the 10-mile obstacle course in Skipton in July.

The group after completing the Tough Mudder challenge in Skipton

They chose to fundraise for the hospice as it is a charity close to the team's heart with Nathan commenting that "many local people benefit from the care and support it provides".