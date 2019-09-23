Burnley butchers take on Tough Mudder to raise money for Pendleside Hospice

The Edwards Farm Butchers' Tough Mudder team who raised 1,124 for Pendleside Hospice.
The Edwards Farm Butchers' Tough Mudder team who raised 1,124 for Pendleside Hospice.

A group of Burnley butchers overcame a few meaty obstacles on their way to completing a Tough Mudder challenge for charity.

The team of Nathan Edwards, Jordan Proctor, Jack Rushworth, Reece Clegg and Joseph McManus, who all work at Edwards Farm Butchers in Padiham Road raised £1,124 for Pendleside Hospice after taking on the 10-mile obstacle course in Skipton in July.

The group after completing the Tough Mudder challenge in Skipton

The group after completing the Tough Mudder challenge in Skipton

They chose to fundraise for the hospice as it is a charity close to the team's heart with Nathan commenting that "many local people benefit from the care and support it provides".