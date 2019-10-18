Burnley business centre manager finds balloon bearing heartfelt message

A balloon bearing a heartfelt message has been found by a Burnley business centre manager.

Candy Powell discovered the pink balloon in the car park of Liverpool Road based Business First, where she is centre manager, earlier this morning which is Breast Cancer Now's Wear It Pink day, one of the charity's biggest fundraising events in the UK.

Candy said: "I saw the balloon floating around the car park so I picked it up and felt quite emotional when I read the message."

The message 'Dear Lord, please take care of my mum while she goes through her operation. Be sure to keep her safe and well' has been written on the balloon in felt tip pen.

Candy added: "I hope that everything works out well for the person who wrote the message and the lady having the operation and they know that people are rooting for them here at Business First as several people have seen it and felt touched."

Since launching its first event in 2002 Breast Cancer Now has raised over £31.5 M for life saving research into breast cancer.