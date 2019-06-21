Burnley Business Awards 2019: All the winners from an unforgettable evening

The positively-changing face of Burnley over the last 10 years was highlighted at the 2019 Burnley Business Awards.

Welcoming the 500-plus guests to the showcase event at Towneley Hall, Burnley Council’s chief executive Mick Cartledge, outlined the massive strides made across the borough in terms of business, the environment and education.

AMS Neve's Mark Crabtree who picked up the Business Leader of the Year award

He commented: “As a town, we will not rest on our laurels though. We remain ambitious for Burnley. This will include working with UCLan to transform Burnley into a University Town which brings massive opportunities for our economy and improving education and skills for our residents.

“We are passionate about developing a vibrant and diverse town centre with Pioneer Place, our leisure-led development incorporating Reel Cinema, restaurants and retail.

“Also high on our priority list is bringing forward new housing and employment sites in line with our new Local Plan.

“Everyone in this room is part of the Burnley Success story and I thank you all for taking both your businesses and the town forward.

“I would particularly like to thank UCLan, who are our headline sponsor for tonight, which is fitting as we continue to work closely with them in transforming Burnley into a University town, with a target of 4,000 students by 2025.”

This was the ninth Burnley Business Awards and the general consensus was that it was the biggest and best so far.

A massive marquee and the stunning backdrop of Towneley Hall provided the perfect setting to showcase the amazing array and quality of businesses that exist in the borough of Burnley.

Before the dinner and ceremony guests were able to enjoy a champagne reception in Towneley Hall courtesy of VEKA.

And the homegrown talent theme continued with Burnley-born BBC News presenter Christian Fraser acting as compere throughout the evening.

As well as a clutch of prestigious awards, guests were treated to a variety of entertainment including performances by Burnley Orchestra and Titan the Robot.

The inaugural Business Leader of the Year accolade went to AMS Neve’s Mark Crabtree whose Burnley company continues to be world leaders in sound mixing technology.

Shortlisted in this new category were: Dave Jones, Managing Director, Veka; Susan Scurlock MBE, Director and Founder of Primary Engineer; Andy Brown, Managing Director, Crow Wood Leisure and Helen McVey, Chief Executive, Pendleside Hospice.

And there was double delight for Mark as AMS Neve picked up the Digital Award.

Mark, who also leads the Burnley Bondholders organisation, recently opened the flagship Landmark digital hub facility in the fomer Grammar School building on the edge of Burnley town centre.

The coveted Burnley Business of the Year Award was won by Pipeline Induction Heat, which is based in Rossendale Road Industrial Estate. Shortlisted in the category were: VEKA Group, Process Instruments, Specialist Anodising Company and Safran Nacelles.

Looking to the future there were joint winners of the Young Employee of the Year category with Khaleel Mahmoodm of VEKA Group and Cleo Jackson from FloControl Ltd triumphing.

Here is the full list of winners:

Business Leader of the Year:

Winner: Mark Crabtree

Shortlisted: Dave Jones, Managing Director, Veka; Susan Scurlock MBE, Director and Founder of Primary Engineer; Andy Brown, Managing Director, Crow Wood Leisure; Helen McVey, Chief Executive, Pendleside Hospice.

Small Business of the Year (5-19 employees):

Winner: +24 Marketing

Highly commended: Ellis’s

Shortlisted: Paragus Ltd T/A CheckedSafe; Batch Brew; GB Integrated Systems Ltd; Blackburn Distributions

Small Business of the Year (20-49 employees):

Winner: Speakman Contractors

Shortlisted: Moorhouse’s; PH7; Primary Engineer; Craftsman Restoration T/A UK Restoration Services

Medium Business of the Year:

Winner: Birchall Foodservice

Shortlisted: Crow Wood Leisure Ltd

Manufacturing Excellence Award:

Winner: Specialist Anodising Co Ltd

Shortlisted: VEKA Group; Paradigm Precision; Safran Nacelles Ltd

Growing Business of the Year:

Winner: UK Restoration Services

Shortlisted: Blackburn Distributions; Process Instruments; FloControl; Paragus Ltd T/A CheckedSafe; Low Carbon Energy Co Ltd

Young Employee of the Year:

Winners: Khaleel Mahmood, VEKA Group; Cleo Jackson, FloControl Ltd;

Highly commended:Billy Hasler-Cregg, Ring Stones Maintenance

Shortlisted: Megan Pritchard, Pendleside Hospice; ; Jade Webster, Hayden Contract Furnishings Ltd;

Employer of the Year Award:

Winner: Paradigm Precision.

Shortlisted: Veka Group; Safran Nacelles Ltd; Birchall Foodservice; Pendleside Hospice; Boohoo

Apprenticeship of the Year Award:

Winner: Pipeline Induction Heat

Shortlisted: Petty Estate Agents; Safran Nacelles; Paradigm Precision; Speakman Contractors;

Innovation Award:

Winner: Safran Nacelles Ltd

Shortlisted: Paragus Limited/T/A CheckedSafe; Process Instruments (UK) Ltd;

Leisure, Tourism, Hospitality Award :

Winner: Crow Wood Leisure

Shortlisted: Shores Hey Farm; The Lawrence Hotel; Holiday Inn Express; Hurstwood Hall Guest House

Digital Impact Award:

Winner: AMS Neve

Shortlisted: Paragus Limited T/A CheckedSafe; Wired Plus

International Business of the Year:

Winner: Specialist Anodising Co Ltd (SACO)

Shortlisted: Pipeline Induction Heat Ltd; Blackburn Distributions Ltd; Process Instruments (UK) Ltd;

Burnley Business of the Year Award:

Winner: Pipeline Induction Heat

Shortlisted: VEKA Group; Process Instruments (UK) Ltd; Specialist Anodising Co Ltd (SACO); Safran Nacelles Ltd