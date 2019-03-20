Burnley barbers are a cut above after achieving top sales in Lancashire

A well known barber is cutting a dash after receiving the seal of approval from the boss of the company whose products she uses.

Annette Shuttleworth only opened her second shop, Jack Jones, in Burnley town centre, three weeks ago when she received the news that the CEO of Australian based Uppercut Deluxe would be paying her a visit.

And Mike Holtzer flew over from his base in Pennsylvania, USA, to congratulate Annette and her business partner, Wilson Ratcliffe, for achieving the best sales in Lancashire. The company supplies to barbers across Australia, America and Europe.

Stunned at the news, Annette said: "What a fantastic start for the new shop.

"We couldn't believe it when we heard that the actual CEO of the company would be coming to Burnley.

"He was doing a tour of the all the shops they supply to so he didn't get chance to see much of the town but he congratulated us and I was thrilled to see he posted on his Instagram account about us also to say that the shop has a great ambience."

Situated in newly refurbished premises in St James Street, this is Annette's second shop. She set up the first Jack Jones in Padiham town centre 11 years ago.

Annette (47) added: "The response from the public to the new shop has been brilliant and with all the money that is due to be spent on improving this side of the town it is very exciting."

With 30 years experience in the profession, Annette has worked at a variety of salons and is also a qualified teacher.

Wilson (21) trained for two years in hairdressing before going to work for Annette as an apprentice while he studied barbering at college. She later asked Wilson to join her full-time.

Annette's future plans include launching a barbers' academy and she is also keen to encourage more women into the profession.