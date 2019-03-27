Burnley awarded funding to improve fans' matchday experience

Burnley supporters are set to benefit from an improved matchday experience following a grant from the Premier League Fans Fund.

The £18,420 grant has been awarded to the Our Club, Our Community, Our Trust project set up by Burnley FC in the Community and the Clarets Trust.

The grant will enable BFCitC and the Trust to have an improved presence in the fanzone on matchdays providing information for new and existing fans.

To celebrate the news, the Clarets Trust offered all of its members free entry to the Burnley FC Women vs Liverpool Feds game in January, promoting the work of the Trust to the supporters of the women's game.

BFCitC and the Clarets Trust also teamed up with the Official Disabled Supporters Association to host the Level Playing Fields ‘Weeks of Action’ at the last home fixture against Leicester City, providing a meeting point for supporters with disabilities looking to join the DSA as well as t-shirts, badges and scarves giveaways.

The Premier League Fans Fund is a commitment from the Premier League to fund projects and organisations which improve the relationship between fans and their clubs, the way football supporters engage with each other and fans’ experience of the game.

Ryan Bradley, business development executive at BFCitC, said: “The Our Club, Our Community, Our Trust project brings together key organisations who are working towards improving the matchday experience and getting more fans involved with the club.

"By providing a one-stop information point in the fanzone, supporters new and old will have a place to go to find out what is going on at the club and in the community.

"We will also be able to run specific marketing campaigns for underrepresented groups and provide a meet point on a matchday for those who need it and, by upskilling and supporting the Clarets Trust, we will give them an ongoing support structure.”

Peter Pike, chairman of the Clarets Trust, said: “Over the past few months, the Trust has strengthened its relationship with the club and BFCitC and is looking forward to joint partnership working to improve links between the club and all supporters."