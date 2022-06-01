1. Howe's kitchen studios engulfed in flames

September 20, 1985. This is what was written in the Express at the time: Police and fire officials have not ruled out the possibility that one of Burnley's most spectacular blazes in years - at Robert Howe's kitchen studios in Todmorden Road - was started deliberately. Hundreds of people watched more than 30 firemen tackling the huge blaze which broke out in a ground floor office of the former Methodist chapel at just after 6.30 on Tuesday evening. Burnley's fire station commander, Mr Jim Chappell, said yesterday "We are still investigating the cause of the fire, but we cannot rule out arson." And a police spokesman said they were investigating reports that children were seen pushing lighted newspapers into the building on the evening of the fire. Police closed part of Todmorden Road and families on Eliza Street were evacuated as firemen struggled to bring the blaze under control. Six pumps, an emergency tender and a "Simon snorkel: hydraulic ladder were rushed to the scene, with some of the engines coming from Nelson and Padiham. Men wearing breathing apparatus went in early on, but the fire was breaking out behind them and they had to be withdrawn for their own safety. The owner of the company, Mr Brian Howe, rushed over from his home in Barnoldswick. He looked on as flames engulfed the building, destroying the interior and the roof. "There were thousands of pounds worth of kitchen units in there." Said Mr Howe, whose family have had the building for the last seven years.

Photo: Unknown