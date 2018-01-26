Burnley actor's prime time BBC role

A Burnley-born actor will guest star in BBC One’s Casualty this weekend as his rise to stardom gathers pace.



Muzz Khan (36), who now lives in Royal Tunbridge Wells, is quickly becoming a household name following a string of high profile television and film roles.

The talented actor, who has also DJ’ed around the world, has appeared in the likes of Black Mirror, Galavant, Trollied and the film Me Before You with Emilia Clarke.

His guest spot on Casualty kick-starts what is sure to be a big year for the former Edge End High School pupil, who grew up in Nelson.

“My role in Casualty – on paper – sounds pretty stereotypical in terms of plot. I’m a hooded scoundrel who gets in trouble with the police because of drugs.

“So far, so typical. But the part has real bite and it marks a rare foray for me into straight and gritty dramatic roles. I’ve being doing so much screen comedy of late (Black Mirror, Trollied, Catastrophe, Me Before You) that it’s been refreshing – if you can call it that – to go a bit darker.

“We actually had to remove a couple of bits because the BBC execs thought it was too harrowing for a pre-watershed audience.

“But I hope it’ll be an intriguing watch for everyone. I had a hoot on it. And we’ve all ended up really good mates.”

The episode of Casualty featuring Muzz is on BBC One tomorrow at 8-20pm.