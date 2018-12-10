Bulky waste collection service on hand to help Burnley residents this Christmas

Residents planning a Christmas clear out are being reminded that Burnley Council offers a bulky waste collection service to get rid of larger household items.



Collections can be booked online at www.burnley.gov.uk – clicking on the “book” icon at the top of the page.

Burnley Council has told residents that collections can be booked online

It costs £13 for up to four items, or £13 for a single “white goods” item such as a fridge or cooker.

Sean Spencer, the council’s Streetscene services manager, said: “If you’re planning a pre-Christmas clear out to get rid of some clutter before the festive season, or you find you need extra space after the festivities are over, then you might find the council’s bulky waste service useful.

“You can book a collection online, or by ringing 01282 425011, and we’ll come along and take away the larger items that you can’t put out with your usual household rubbish.

“It also means you’re using a registered waste carrier and you know your unwanted items are being properly disposed of and not potentially being dumped in the countryside or on waste land somewhere.”