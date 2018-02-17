Bucket collections and bag packing help colleagues smash £3,000 target for hospice

From bucket collections to bag packing, a team of colleagues from a Burnley insurance brokers got stuck into a fundraising challenge with enthusiasm.

Staff from the Burnley branch of the Swinton Group based in Grimshaw Street spent 18 months undertaking a variety of voluntary tasks to raise the grand total of £3,361 for Pendleside Hospice.

They involved themselves in a variety of activities including bucket collections at Burnley Football Club, manning a stall at a dog walking event, staging a tombola at Burnley Canal Festival and a Christmas bag packing session at the Marks and Spencer store in Burnley.

Tracey Carney, customer service manager at the branch, said: “We wanted to make sure that any money we raised went directly back into our local community, so we’re really pleased that it will support the brilliant work done by the team at Pendleside Hospice for those with life limiting illnesses.

"We also thought it was important to raise the money by helping out in and around the town at local events – and have some fun along the way.”

Christina Cope, fundraising manager at Pendleside Hospice, said Swinton's donation would make a real difference and they very grateful to receive it in the year that marks the hospice's 30th anniversary.