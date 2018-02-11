Bright new look for hospital room haven for cancer patients

New furniture to replace a donated sofa and chairs in the quiet room within the gynaecology outpatients department at Burnley General Teaching Hospital is being funded by Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The charity has awarded £1,235.80 to the unit, which also includes cash for wall art to brighten the room that is used on a daily basis.

Beverley Walker, Gynaecology Oncology Nurse Specialist at East Lancashire Hospital Trust, said: “The room is used for patients diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer.

"This is a very distressing time for them and the need for further understanding of their diagnosis is paramount.

“The quiet room is the perfect place for this to happen and it will be lovely to give it a fresh new look.”

Rosemere works to bring world class cancer services and treatments to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at eight other hospitals, including Burnley General, across the two counties that also look after patients.