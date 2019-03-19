Brierfield candle-lit vigil for victims of New Zealand terrorist attack

A candle-lit vigil to remember the 50 victims of the New Zealand terror attacks will be held in Brierfield tomorrow (Wednesday).

Members of the public are invited to attend the vigil at Brierfield Community Centre, at 6pm, as a sign of unity and to remember those who were killed during the horrific attack last week.

The peace gathering, which will include a minute's silence, has been organised by Reedley and Brierfield town councillor Mohammad Hanif.

He said: "This is to show solidarity with Christchurch and remembering the innocent victims of Al-Noor and Linwood Avenue Mosques. This vigil is also to honour those who have lost their lives throughout the world as a result of acts of terrorism and misplaced retribution. We all stand in solidarity with people of Christchurch New Zealand, in shock and revulsion at the terror attack which claimed so many lives #NOTINMYNAME

"We have far more in common that that which divides us."