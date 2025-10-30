Gilbert Esambe had been struggling to afford a new car - but then he hit the jackpot | BOTB

A church minister from Clitheroe has scooped a £69,000 BMW X5M after spending just 20p on a BOTB dream car draw ticket

A church minister from Clitheroe has just won a £69,000 car after gambling 20 pence on an online prize draw website.

Gilbert Esambe, who serves the United Reformed Church, was surprised on his doorstep by a film crew from the dream car giveaway company BOTB.

Presenter Katie Knight had turned up at his house to present him with a BMW X5M, a luxury SUV worth £60,000.

The BMW X5 Gilbert won is a special edition version with over 600bhp | BOTB

Gilbert had taken part in one of BOTB's weekly draws, punting just 20p on a ticket, and his name came up in the draw.

"Oh my God," he said, as Katie walked him up to the car. "This is not true. I wasn't expecting this. It's like a dream."

Gilbert then explained that he and his wife, who works as a nurse, had been planning to buy a car in the new year, but they hadn't yet worked out how they were going to afford it.

BOTB's presenter Katie Knight turned up at Gilbert's house to surprise him | BOTB

He said: "We've been planning to change our car, some time in January or February, and we've been thinking about what car we're going to have and how we're going to raise funds for the car.

"And then, I play a game, and this is me with a car."

