Booths has announced it is rolling out a Too Good To Go scheme across all 27 of its stores, in a bid to reduce food waste.

The idea is that food close to its expiry date is bagged up and sold off cheaper as a 'surprise bag' rather than being thrown away. Shoppers simply have to download the free Too Good To Go App, search for the nearest Booths store in their area; reserve the desired number of Surprise Bags, and pick them up at a preset time of the day.

When the idea was piloted for two months in Booth's Ikley store, the partnership saved 7,350 meals from the bin - this helped to avoid 18 tonnes of CO2e emissions, the equivalent of 83 flights from London to Berlin. Nigel Murray, Managing Director at Booths said: “Managing and reducing food waste is a critical issue, and one we all have a part to play, both from a business perspective and within our own homes. We must all respect food, make the most of leftover produce and encourage good kitchen thrift. The Too Good To Go partnership helps enable Booths to reduce food waste while offering customers the chance to pick up great food and drink at a greatly reduced price.”

Too Good to Go founder Jamie Crummie meeting Environment Minster Robbie Moore at Booths MD Nigel Murray at Booths Ilkley launching the food waste app across 27 Booths stores.

It's estimated that 40 per cent of all food produced is wasted each year, and food waste accounts for 10 per cent of all human-caused GHG emissions worldwide.

Jamie Crummie, co-founder of Too Good To Go, added: “Our team is absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Booths. At Too Good To Go, our mission is to empower and inspire everyone to fight food waste together and we’re delighted to help Booths to be a force for good, while doing good for businesses and consumers alike."

