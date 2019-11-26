Boost for Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas toy appeal as building society lends its support

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet?

With just over a month to go before the big day arrives the Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal is in full swing.

And this week the Burnley branch of the Skipton Building Society joined forces to support the cause.

Any gifts or toys you would like to donate to the appeal can be dropped off at the branch in St James Street between now and Wednesday, December 18th.

Daniel Stanworth of the Burnley branch said: "We are happy to support the appeal because every child deserves to open new gifts and toys on Christmas morning."

Staff at the branch helping with the appeal include manager Imran Najeb, Rachel Drummond, Natalie Baker, Emily Littler, Clare Robinson, Joanne McNamara and Victoria Lancaster.

The appeal, now in its 23rd year, relies on the generous people of Burnley and Padiham to put an extra gift or two on their shopping lists to make Christmas special for disadvantaged families.

Last year the appeal saw 500 children in 190 homes across the borough waking up to toys and gifts on Christmas morning.

The appeal needs toys right across the age range, from babies to teenagers up to the age of 18.

For babies, clothes, bath toys, soft books and puzzles are welcome along with dolls and teddy bears.

This year CDs and DVDs are welcome along with games, stationery, hat and glove sets and hair accessories.

Make up and toiletries are also welcome to go in teenagers’ Christmas stockings. And we ask that all donated gifts are brand new and not wrapped.

Other drop off points for toys include the Burnley Express office at Business First in Empire Way, Liverpool Road, Lloyds bank and the Salvation Army charity shop in Burnley town centre, the Asda store in Burnley and Costa Coffee based at the Burnley Tesco store.

Families who benefit from the gifts are referred to the Salvation Army through various agencies and volunteers at the Salvation Army citadel in Richard Street have the task of sorting through the donations to make sure every child has something special to open on Christmas morning.