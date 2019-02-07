Bondholders given tour of new UCLan Burnley site

Leading Burnley businesses have seen first hand the transformation work undertaken at Victoria Mill – UClan Burnley's new site.

The University of Central Lancashire has been in Burnley for some time but recently acquired Victoria Mill, the former University Technical College building, as part of their expansion plans – they’ve stated they will have 4,000 students in Burnley by 2025.

Burnley Bondholders and guests waiting to hear from Michael Ahern, the chief executive officer of UCLan. Photo: Andy Ford.

Recently announced was their plan to build a 136-bed student accommodation development on the adjoining Sandygate Square.

Bondholders were pleased to hear from Michael Ahern, the chief executive officer of UCLan, that they are ahead of their plans in terms of numbers.

Facilities on site include a state of the art medical training centre.