Body of a man in his 70s found after emergency services swarm on the River Ribble in Ribchester

The body of a man in his 70s has sadly been found after emergency services swarmed on the River Ribble in Ribchester this afternoon (Thursday, February 9).

By Aimee Seddon
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 5:03pm

Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been attending an incident near the bridge on Ribchester Road at the Ribchester Arms today.

Spectators reported seeing a fire engine, police divers in the river, a police helecopter hovering above, and an erected tent in the area, which is taped off by police.

Lancashire Police said: “We were called at around 10.05am today (Thursday, February 9th) to reports a man, aged in his 70s, had gone missing.

The body of a man in his 70s has sadly been found in Ribchester this afternoon (Thursday, February 9.)
“Officers have searched an area by the river off Ribchester Road, Clayton-le-Dale, while the police helicopter has also been out.

“Sadly the body of a man has now been located. Although no formal identification has taken place, it is believed to be that of the missing man.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have also been approached for comment.

