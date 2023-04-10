News you can trust since 1877
Body found on Longridge Fell on Easter Sunday by members of the public

A body was found on Longridge Fell on Easter Sunday by members of the public.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) was alerted at 8.40pm yesterday (April 9) by Lancashire Constabulary to assist Ribble Valley Police with an ongoing incident off Birdy Brow, in Longridge Fell.

In a statement, Bowland Pennine MRT Team leader Kevin Camplin said: “A deceased body, earlier located by members of the public, which was not on any recognised path or track, was difficult to extricate by duty undertakers, therefore, the expert skill and resources of the local mountain rescue team was requested to carry out the task.

“Once the volunteer team members arrived and assessed the scene, the rescue team along with local Police Officers safely carried the deceased on their mountain rescue Bell stretcher across undulating ground in darkness to the road, where the transfer to the undertakers was completed.

A body was sadly found off Birdy Brow in Clitheroe on Easter Sunday.A body was sadly found off Birdy Brow in Clitheroe on Easter Sunday.
“This was another good example of multi-agency working with statutory services and volunteers of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team, the incident lasted over 3 hours and involved 13 Team members who returned back to base and their homes just before midnight in the evening."

The Force Incident Manager for Lancashire Police had earlier told the Post that the mountain rescue incident was to do with a missing person enquiry.

Following the sad news that a body has been found, Lancashire Police were contacted for futher comment.

Lancashire Police confirmed the body was that of a male and his death is currently unexplained.

You can read more of what the police said here.

This was the 14th callout for the volunteers of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team in 2023 so far.

Lancashire Police