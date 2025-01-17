Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Known as Britain’s unhappiest day of the year, people look towards Blue Monday with dread. But what is it, when is it, is it actually real, and how can you deal with it?

What is Blue Monday?

Blue Monday is a day towards the end of January which is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

The term was coined by psychologist Cliff Arnall on behalf of UK holiday company Sky Travel. The company published a press release in 2005 claiming Arnall had calculated Blue Monday using an equation.

When is Blue Monday this year?

The saddest day of the year is said to fall on the third Monday in January. This year, the date will be January 20, 2025. This day is equated with sadness, low moods, and a lack of energy.

Is Blue Monday real?

Despite all the hype around Blue Monday, the date has been criticised by many as a publicity stunt. The term Blue Monday has been used by Sky Travel and other companies to sell trips abroad during cold winter months. Mathematicians, and Arnall himself, have debunked the equation as pseudoscience as well.

However, there may be some truth to the claim due to the prevalence of Seasonal Affective Disorders (SAD) during winter, and low moods that occur after Christmas and the New Year.

One man in Preston said: “The post-Christmas comedown, especially with the weather heightening everything, makes it easy to understand why people feel more down on Blue Monday.”

In January, the weather can be bleak and cold, which can be depressing for some. Additionally, the third Monday of the month signals a long stretch to payday after December celebrations leave many financially low.

“People won't have a lot of money as it's been Christmas and the money will have dried up since then,” said one Prestonian. Another man agreed, saying: “The financial state of the country and the cost-of-living crisis means it's understandable why people may have a depressing winter.”

Furthermore, people are said to give up on their New Year’s resolutions more during this time period. Many charities and mental health organisations use Blue Monday as a chance to promote mental wellbeing and spread awareness about depression during the winter.

How can you deal with Blue Monday?

To beat this low mood in Preston, it is advised to keep healthy and active, and seek social activities such as spending time with friends and doing activities.

You could join a nature walk at Brockholes to explore Preston’s diverse wildlife and landscapes, join a running club at Avenham and Miller parks, or take a leisurely stroll along the River Ribble.

Practice self-care and look after yourself by engaging in hobbies, talking to friends and family, and making the most of daylight hours. One woman in Preston advised “trying not to do too many new years goals or trying to completely change your life this January 20.”

Experts advocate being kind to yourself regarding resolutions, and breaking tasks into manageable pieces.

If you feel you are having symptoms of depression or low moods, speak to your GP or contact the Samaritans on 116 123. Mind also has resources on advice for combating depressive feelings and seasonal depression.

