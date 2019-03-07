Blackburn People’s Choir set for charity Padiham Unitarian Chapel gig

Promising an evening for all musical tastes, the Blackburn People’s Choir are set to perform at Padiham Unitarian Chapel next week, with all proceeds going to charity.

The highly successful mixed choir travel widely offering people the chance to enjoy an evening of songs selected to cater for a wide range of tastes. This, their third concert of the present season, will see all funds raised donated to NW Air Ambulance, the Childrens’ Heart Surgery Fund, and the Chapel.

The Blackburn People’s Choir will be at Padiham Unitarian Chapel on Saturday, 16th March at 7.30pm. Admission is £8 including refreshments.