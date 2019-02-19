Birthday presents for Pendleside Hospice

A generous lady asked for donations to Pendleside Hospice rather than presents for her 70th birthday.

Mrs Eugenie Bates celebrated her special birthday and raised a superb £166 for the hospice with a party held at Boyce’s Barrel, Colne, where entertainment was provided by singer Michael Dean.

Pendleside Hospice currently costs more than £4m. to run each year, of which the hospice gets 22% of its funding from the NHS. This means that the hospice needs to raise more than £3m. from charitable donations.