Birds of prey swoop in to family fun day in Padiham

Dozens of charities were able to boost their funds and promote their causes at a fun day in Padiham.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Padiham in conjunction with the cricket club the family fun day was a great success.

One of the helpers at the Padiham Rotary Club fun day

Attractions included stalls, face painting, sand art, a bouncy castle and stocks.

There was a Birds of Prey demonstration and Padiham firefighters went along with an engine for visitors to the fun day to explore.

Members of the Inner Wheel sold home-made cakes and there were several different types of food stalls.

Youngsters took part in a series of games and challenges including tug of war with boys against girls, egg and spoon and sack races. Medals were handed out to the winners and drinks and biscuits served up by Birchalls Caterers.

These chaps are all set for fun and games at the Padiham Rotary Club fun day.

Rotarian Kathy Watson said: "This was a good old fashioned family fun day that the Rotary Club could not have organised without the help of all the rotarians and their partners.

"We would also like to thank all the local businesses who were so generous in donating money and gifts to ensure the day was so fantastic."