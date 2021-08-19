Biker airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after fall in Forest of Bowland quarry
A cyclist was airlifted to hospital suffering from serious injuries after he fell from his bike at Croasdale quarry in the Forest of Bowland last night.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:21 am
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 9:22 am
The Ribble Valley rural task force assisted mountain rescue volunteers to safely extract the injured biker off the fell.
The biker was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital by HM Coastguard. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.