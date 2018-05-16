Beauty spot bench in place thanks to hard work of pupils

Caring students raised money to buy a picnic bench for a popular beauty spot.

Members of the senior student council from Oakhill School in Whalley even pitched in to help put the bench in place at the Spring Wood picnic site in Whalley, lending a helping hand to Paul Shoreman who co-ordinates the woodland for Lancashire County Council.

Popular with families and walkers, the school also uses the spot for fieldwork.

The bench was in situ in time for all the bluebells to appear and for visitors to the beauty spot to make the most of it.