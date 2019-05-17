Barry Kilby's prostate cancer appeal awarded charity status

The prostate cancer appeal set up by Burnley FC vice-chairman Barry Kilby has been awarded charity status.



The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal has saved numerous men's lives since its first testing day was held at Turf Moor in 2015.

A post on the charity's website read: "This is fantastic news as it will allow us to achieve so much more and continue to save more men's lives from prostate cancer.

"Our registered charity number is 1183412.

"Many thanks to you all for your continued support, we are truly grateful and we look forward to the future of the #BKPCA."

The next PSA testing day will be held at Turf Moor, in the James Hargreaves Stand, on Saturday, June 1st, from 10am to 1pm. The testing days are aimed at people aged over 45 and no appointment is needed.

For more information on the appeal, including ways to donate, visit www.theBKPCA.com.