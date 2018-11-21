Barred Burnley shoplifter stole battery charger from Boots

A thief with learning difficulties stole a battery charger from Boots even though he was barred from the store, a court heard.



Burnley magistrates were told how Andrew Travis (58) was seen on CCTV removing the packaging and placing the £26 item inside his jacket pocket. He then walked out after paying for a chocolate bar but owned up straight away when stopped.

Mr Trevor Grice, defending, said Travis had been out of trouble for seven years. The solicitor continued: "This gentleman has learning difficulties. He lives in sheltered accommodation and gets £5 a day out of his benefits."

The solicitor continued: "The item is of low value. He takes it from the shelf, removes the security tag and goes to the entrance of the store. He is stopped by security staff, cooperates fully, the property is recovered and he is then allowed to leave."

Travis, of Albion Street in Burnley, admitted theft in the town on November 1st. He was conditionally discharged and must pay £26 compensation.