Autumn sunshine and crisp mornings forecast for Lancashire coast this weekend
The Met Office has predicted mainly sunny spells on Friday and Saturday, with a bit of cloud and some possible showers on Sunday.
Temperatures will start off warm but wind chill will keep it feeling cool on Saturday and Sunday.
Here’s the weather forecast for Lancashire:
Saturday, October 5
A cloudy morning, especially along the coast.
Feeling warmer later, with sunny spells developing further south through the afternoon, before clouding over by the evening.
Rather breezy across the region.
Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 11C.
Sunday, October 6
Humid on Sunday with rain spreading eastwards through the day, but winds generally easing.
Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Monday, October 7
Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 11C.
Tuesday, October 8
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Wednesday, October 9
Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 8C.
Thursday, October 10
A cloudy day.
Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 7C.
Friday, October 11
A cloudy day.
Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 4C.
