"Astonished" NSPCC thank Burnley hairdresser's for their fantastic Easter fundraising

A Burnley hairdresser's has raised over £200 for the NSPCC with their "fantastic" Easter Egg Raffle, with the charity expressing their heartfelt thanks for their fundraising efforts.

Julie Vintin, an NSPCC volunteer, had come up with the idea of holding an Easter Egg Raffle and asked her hairdressers Joanna Atkinson and Faye Rooney of Hair-Craft on Dugdale Road in Burnley if they would sell raffle tickets for a box of Easter Eggs the charity had put together.

Picking up the story, Julie said: "They immediately agreed and put the box on their counter along with a poster and began to sell tickets. I called in last week to find they had sold over £200 worth of tickets!

"I was astonished and thrilled to hear just how well they had done and thought this effort needed more than just a simple thank-you from me and the NSPCC but some sort of recognition from the general public," she added. "What a fantastic effort they have made; a huge thank-you to them."