Artists set to paint town red as Painting in Padiham returns tomorrow

The hugely popular Painting Padiham event returns tomorrow.

Now in its third year, there will be 83 artists dotted around the town with the brief to paint a location.

All the entries will be judged and put in an exhibition at the Picture House gallery from Saturday, June 1st.

Hundreds of visitors are expected to flock to the town for the day which includes a host of attractions including textile workshops, story telling sessions, a farmers' and craft market.

Youngsters are invited to take part in the Padiham Painting for kids sessions and at noon the newly formed Padiham Community Choir will perform at the town hall.

Padiham Rotary Club has organised a fun day at the football and cricket club with attractions including a bouncy castle, rides, Beat the Goalie challenge, sand art and much more.

St Leonard's Church will host a Weddings Through the Ages exhibition from 9am to 4-30pm and there will be a Service of Renewal of Wedding Vows at 5pm.

Visitors also have the chance to catch a free vintage bus which will be running between the town centre and Gawthorpe Hall where there will be a paint and craft based project creating flowers based on the ghost garden that appeared there last year.

For more information about the day please go to Painting Padiham page on facebook.