Are you ready to rock? Bands in the Park set to lift the roof off Burnley

If you love live music then there is only one place you will want to be this weekend.

Bands in the Park returns to Queens Park in Burnley on Saturday for an eight-hour rock and roll fest that will showcase some of the area’s finest talent.

Bands in the Park was a huge hit last year

Six acts make up this year’s bill with The Joe Publix, Dirty Suns, Barry Garlow and The Good For Nothins’, Supernova, Bridle City Lights and Element Zero all set to appear.

On top of all the live music, there will be a licensed bar, food stalls, arts and craft stalls, a funfair and children’s entertainment throughout the day.

Bands in the Park returned to its Ormerod Road home in 2017 for the first time in over a decade.

Last year’s event was a huge success with the park drawing a sell out crowd for a jam-packed day of music.

Online tickets for this year’s event are now all but sold out, however organiser Madge Nawaz said people could still pay on the gate.

“The response to this year’s Bands in the Park has been incredible. Every year we seem to be getting more and more interest.

“Tickets may have sold out for this year’s event but you can still pay on the door. Admission is £5 and that will allow you to see six of the best local bands around.”

Bands in the Park runs from 1pm until 9pm.

A selection of tickets, priced at £3, may still be available from the OLIVE-POT healthy options, Krafty Cow tea room and online at www.skiddle.com. Entry free for under 11s.