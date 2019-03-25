Apprentices from Burnley blazing a trail for business success in the North West

Apprentices from Burnley College are blazing a trail at the heart of business success in the North West.

That was the message during National Apprenticeship Week.

Representatives from Themis, the award-winning apprenticeship training arm of Burnley College, visited schools and community settings across the area to ensure that secondary school pupils were aware of how they could launch a successful career in a wide variety of industries via a Themis apprenticeship.

As part of the annual Apprenticeship Week, students at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre also enjoyed a series of seminars and workshops. They learnt about the opportunities to take a degree apprenticeship, studying to full BA or BSc degree level while playing an integral role in their employer’s business, as well as discovering the skills, knowledge and personal attributes valued by employers in a variety of sectors.

Director of Themis Simon Jordan said: “National Apprenticeship Week is an important date in the Themis calendar as it allows us to join forces with training providers across the UK to shine the spotlight on apprenticeships and the limitless opportunities they offer.

“Themis Apprenticeships combine the very best of expert training in state-of-the-art workshops, laboratories and high-tech learning spaces with the workplace experience that employers value so much.

"We are proud of the calibre of our apprentices, who are put through a rigorous selection process to prove they have the self-confidence, interview skills, ambition, drive and commitment to succeed and drive forward their employer’s business.

“In National Apprenticeship Week it is great to celebrate the success of Themis and its high-achieving apprentices, including apprentice welder Tyler Atkinson, who has reached the finals of the World Skills contest in Russia, and apprentice electrician Zack Duxbury, who is in the finals of the SPARKS contest.

“The week was also a momentous one for Themis as we won, for the second year running, the prestigious North West Aerospace Alliance New Talent Training Provider of the Year award, which recognises the expertise, dedication and passion of our trainer assessors in the competitive field of Aerospace Engineering.”

Over the course of the week, Themis staff visited several schools including Unity College, Burnley, Ribblesdale High School, Clitheroe and Park High School in Colne.

Highlights of the activity-packed week included apprentices from the sectors of Childcare and

Teaching, Countryside and Environmental Studies and Science Industries enjoying a skills day at

Burnley Boys’ and Girls’ Club, learning the basics of Makaton (using signs and symbols to

communicate), as well as tree pruning and dry stone walling.

They also engaged in fun team-building activities, community litter picking and helped to create a mural celebrating their day.

Apprentice carpenters and joiners were involved in a major project to design and build an outdoor

library at Simonstone CE Primary School for use by pupils and the community.

Anyone who would like more information about the apprenticeship scheme is asked to go www.burnley.ac.uk/themis or call 01282 733005.