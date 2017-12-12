Appeal to trace quad bike rider following accident

Police are appealing for information following a collision involving a cyclist and quad biker close to Burnley last month.

Around midday on November 12th, a man was cycling on Ridehalgh Lane, Thursden.

As he approached the junction with Halifax Road he was involved in a collision with a quad bike.

The cyclist sustained minor injuries, while the man riding the quad bike was not injured. Police were not called.

Following further investigation officers are keen to trace the quad bike rider.

PC Riz Quraishi, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information following a collision between a cyclist and quad biker in Thursden.

“Both men stopped at the scene but neither exchanged any details.

“I am keen for the rider of the quad bike to make contact with myself or any witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01254 353903 or email Riz.Quraishi@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 0037 of November 15.