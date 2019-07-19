Appeal for find Burnley man (59) missing from home for five days

Have you seen this man?

His name is Alan Whitehead and police have put out an appeal to find him as he has not been seen since Monday at his home in Burnley.

Alan,who was last seen at around 9am, is described as a white male, five feet, nine inches tall with short grey hair and a goatee beard.

He is stockily built and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey vest top, grey hoodie and green trainers. Alan is known to frequent Burnley town centre.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help.

"If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20190717-0833."