Anthony, whose studio is in Preston and who lives in Morecambe, has decided to put one of his art works up for auction.

The collage has been inspired by the work of a renowned refugee who found sanctuary in the north west. Artist Kurt Schwitters fled from Germany in the 1930s and was iterned before living in London and then the Lake District.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the collage Anthony is auctioning on eBay for the British-Ukrainian Aid charity

Anthony said: “One hundred per cent of the money (raised) will go to the British-Ukrainian Aid charity. It is based on a 1942 work by Kurt Schwitters called Untitled (the wounded hunter). Schwitters’ collage uses images of American soldiers from the 1940s. My collage artwork (30 X 40 cm) uses images from Jewish and Ukrainian resistance fighters."

Anthony, whose Lancashire base is at the Birley Studios in Preston, recently joined an anti-war protest in Lancaster. He said: “I am the Lancashire representative for the Artists Union England and recently attended the anti-war demonstration in the Market Square, Lancaster. The mother of a Ukrainian artist approached me and said that she was so pleased that solidarity was being shown by artists.”

He is currently working on a project entitled #ayearwithkurtschwitters. Previous projects include A Year With Vincent and A Year With Picasso. For the latter he created a piece entitled Pablo Picasso Peace Sculpture.

Anthony representing the Artists Union at a recent anti-war demonstration in Lancaster

The versatile artist, who works in media ranging from paint to sculpture, is also a performance artist, dancer and writer and teaches swing dance.

His work is held in the collections of various national art galleries, museums, universities, libraries, cathedrals and public spaces. Anthony formerly worked as an archaeologist, conservator and teacher and has post-graduate qulaifications in conserving architectural stonework, teaching religious education and in contemporary art and performance practice.

In Lancashire his Praying Shell sculpture can be seen at Bolton-le-Sands and his Millennium-Angel sculpture at Leighton Hall. To bid for Anthony’s work search on eBay for Untitled (the wounded hunter).