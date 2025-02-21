All trains north of Preston cancelled due to landslip on West Coast Main Line
The line is closed between Carstairs and Lockerbie after reports of a landslip near Beattock.
As one of the UK’s most vital railway routes, the West Coast Main Line connects major cities including London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Edinburgh.
Network Rail Scotland confirmed the line would remain closed on Friday while specialist geotechnical engineers assessed the site.
All trains traveling north of Preston have been cancelled as a result, with services to Glasgow and Edinburgh being terminated at Preston.
Trains scheduled to depart from Glasgow or Edinburgh will also start from Preston instead.
Passengers whose trains are cancelled are eligible for a full refund, which can be requested from the original point of purchase.
