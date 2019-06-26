All the winners from this year's East Lancashire Newspapers Education Awards

There was no shortage of inspirational stories at the eagerly-awaited East Lancashire Newspapers’ Education Awards.



Held once again in the state-of-the-art Burnley College, the awards honoured pupils and staff from a host of schools from across the area.

Winners from East Lancashire Newspapers Education Awards

Welcoming guests, the vice principal of co-main sponsor Burnley College, Angela Donovan, emphasised just how important the links between local schools and the college were.

And that message was underlined by the HR Director of co-sponsors VEKA, Gabrielle Hammond, who said that the future of businesses such as VEKA was reliant on a flow of skilled local students from across East Lancashire.

East Lancashire Newspapers’ Editor Chris Daggett said: “It was amazing to hear the inspirational stories about the fantastic work that goes on in our schools.

“The winners and those who were highly commended thoroughly deserved their awards and the recognition they received. We are delighted to be able to shine a spotlight on them.”

And the winners were:

– Primary School Pupil of the Year, sponsored by Aspire: Hope Christopher, Castercliff Primary Academy;

– Secondary School Pupil of the Year, sponsored by Accrington Rossendale College: Ishaa Hussain, Colne Primet Academy;

– Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Burnley Leisure: Coal Clough Academy;

– Education Support Award, sponsored by Hope Education: Cath Myers, Colne Primet Academy;

– Creative Arts Award, sponsored by EYFSR Training Academy: Greg Worden, Blessed Trinity RC College;

– Unsung Hero Award, Sponsored by North Lancs Training Group: Louise Place, Blessed Trinity RC College;

– Inspirational Teaching Award, sponsored by Burnley College: Susana Hannah, St Joseph’s Park Hill School;

– Sports Achievement Award, sponsored by Burnley FC in the Community: Tiggi Gent, Blessed Trinity RC College;

– Career Aspiration Award, Sponsored by Uclan: Sir John Thursby Community College;

– Young Scientist/Engineer Award, sponsored by BAE Systems: Krystyna Marshall, Sir John Thursby Community College;

– School Trips Award, sponsored by Sainsbury’s: Coal Clough Academy;

– Sustainable School Award, sponsored by Myerscough College: St Augustine’s RC Primary School;

– Headteacher of the Year Award, sponsored by Veka: Lynne Blomley, Colne Primet Academy;

– Primary School of the Year, sponsored by Primary Teaching Services: Pendle Primary Academy;

– Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by Nelson and Colne College: Sir John Thursby Community College.