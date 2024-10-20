All the Lancashire boroughs ranked on gender pay gap as county average revealed

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2024, 15:32 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2024, 15:33 BST

New research has revealed the areas in Lancashire with the biggest gender pay gaps.

Accounting experts Firm 360 used the latest Office of National Statistics data on wages and gender pay disparity in every local authority to discover which areas of Lancashire have the biggest gender pay gaps.

Using the 2023 data, men earn 12.5 per cent more than woman on average in Lancashire.

However the gender pay disparity differs borough to borough so take a look at how all 14 of Lancashire boroughs rank.

In order of worst gender pay gaps.

1. Lancashire areas with the biggest gender pay gaps

In order of worst gender pay gaps.

Rank: 1 - Men earn 33.9 per cent more than women

2. Ribble Valley

Rank: 1 - Men earn 33.9 per cent more than women

Rank: 2 - Men earn 27.9 per cent more than women

3. Fylde

Rank: 2 - Men earn 27.9 per cent more than women

Rank: 3 - Men earn 19.8 per cent more than women

4. Lancaster

Rank: 3 - Men earn 19.8 per cent more than women

