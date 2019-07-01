A new chapter for Chatburn Library as closed down facility reopens

Locals, schoolchildren and civic dignitaries gathered to celebrate the reopening of a village library that closed three years ago.

Chatburn Library officially unveiled by County Coun. Albert Atkinson is the latest library to be reopened by Lancashire County Council.

The county council's cabinet agreed a proposal earlier in April this year to reopen the library and reinstate the running of it from Chatburn Church of England Primary School, on Sawley Road.

Work has been ongoing at the school to make it suitable for use as a library since May.

Under the previous administration, 26 of the county's 73 libraries were closed towards the end of 2016. A new administration was elected in May 2017 and decided to re-open as many libraries as possible under a phased programme. Chatburn is the 16th library to be reopened by the council, with a further four reopened as independent community libraries.

County Coun. Atkinson said: "We're very glad to have got our library back and I'm delighted to have been given the honour of reopening it. Libraries are one of the most important services we deliver, and they are very highly valued by Lancashire's communities. People in this local community have really missed their library and I couldn't be more pleased that we've delivered on our commitment to reopen it. Libraries allow everyone, whatever their circumstances, to be able to access books and information on their doorstep. They're also somewhere that people can meet, and all ages can interact and share interests, which means they also play a vital role in helping people to maintain their health and wellbeing."

County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "Libraries are a vital service at the heart of our communities, offering free access to books and information, as well as being a place where communities can get together.

"It was always the intention to reopen a library service in Chatburn. Following the Cabinet decision, we started work as soon as we could to make sure that the library opened without delay. Local people can now benefit from it once again."

Visitors to the library are able to choose from around 3,500 books as well as have access to other online library and archives services, via two computers. Free internet access is also available.

Opening times for Chatburn Library are: Monday 1pm to 5pm; Tuesday 1pm to 7pm; Wednesday Closed all day; Thursday 9am to 1pm; Friday Closed all day; Saturday 9am to 1pm;

Sunday Closed all day.

Further announcements will be made about other library reopenings in due course. You can find out more about Lancashire County Council's libraries by phoning 0300 123 6703, or at www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries



