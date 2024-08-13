Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the world’s greatest classical artists, André Rieu, is bringing his epic annual Maastricht concert to cinemas across Lancashire this month.

André Rieu 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power of Love will be screened in over 500 cinemas across the UK - including multiple showings across Lancashire from August 31 (you can see full listings for you area here).

The show, which organisers say is a highlight in the event cinema calendar, will be hosted by ITV’s Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins for the 14th year in a row and the 49-year-old mum of one will offer cinema-goers an exclusive interview with the main man himself.

Ahead of the screenings in Lancashire, I spoke to TV star Charlotte all about the concert, her role and what people can expect, so see what she had to say below.

Charlotte Hawkins is hosting 'André Rieu 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power of Love' coming to Lancashire cinemas this month. | submit

How are you feeling about hosting the show again?

“I'm so excited to be hosting André’s Maastricht Concert once again. This is the 13th year that I've done it and it's such a privilege every year to be a part of it because Andre tours the world, he does concert after concert, but it's the one that he does in his hometown of Maastricht that is particularly special. And he does it in this open square, the Vrijthof, right in the heart of Maastricht, which is just crammed full of people that come from all around the world to see this amazing show. With him (Andre) and the Johann Strauss orchestra and all sorts of special guests, they always put on such an amazing musical spectacular that just has the audience on the edge of their seats.

“I'm so full of admiration for what he does, he breathes new life into classical music, it'll be pieces that people know and love but he just does it in such a brilliant way. It is truly amazing to see some beautiful bits of music and for those people who can't make it there to Maastricht in person, then this is the next best thing because you can just pop along to your local cinema! It’s in hundreds of cinemas up and down the country and you can go and see it in all its glory on the big screen, get the best seats in the house, popcorn in hand, and - just like the audience watching there in Maastricht - people sing, they sway, they clap, they enjoy the music - dance along if they want to! So it's got that real live music feel.”

The concert takes place in André's hometown of Maastricht in the Netherlands. | submit

And what part do you play?

“I'm a part of bringing that whole show to the cinemas so I introduce the show, I do all the links in between, then as soon as Andre steps off the stage at the end of the concert and he's making his way through the cheering crowd, I grab a quick word with him.

“So we have an exclusive interview just for cinema audiences, which is really lovely. It’s like the first reaction to how the concert has gone and it's always a special one because he's just done this amazing concert so it's getting what he's thought of it, the reaction of the crowd at the same time, the buzz that's going on.

“It’s great to be a part of it and I'm just so thrilled to be back once again. I come out to do the summer concerts and now the Christmas concerts and quite often a New Year concert so it's great to have that ongoing relationship with them.

“I love classical music. It's an honor to be there, to be able to see it in person. I think to bring it to people in such a special way is a great thing to do and his concerts in cinemas are so popular, he outsells people like Beyonce and Ed Sheeran. It's just great that people feel so inspired that they want to go along to see it.”

Charlotte hosting a previous year's concert. Credit: Marcel van Hoorn | Marcel van Hoorn

Is there anything particularly to look forward to this year?

“This one is ‘Power of love’ and it's got some amazing pieces of music that will just sweep you away and you can't help but get involved in the music.

“He's also got special guests, I've got to tell you about 16 year old Emma Kok because she is the star of the Dutch version of The Voice Kids and I was standing with her backstage before she was about to go on and she's like tiny bit she's got this absolutely incredible voice that just blows everyone away. She is such a super talent and she is definitely one to watch out for.”

Why have you hosted the show for thirteen years?

“I've always loved classical music. It was something that I grew up with, my dad was really into classical music so it was kind of the soundtrack to my childhood, we listened to it all the time in our house. I do a show on classic FM as well so when I was asked to come and help Andre with these concerts, I jumped at the chance.

“ It’s great to be there on an ongoing basis as well because they're such a tight knit company, they're like a family. So it's really lovely to be able to be there, to see everyone again and just to be a small part of it. I wish I had the talent to join in with some of the music, but sadly not, however much I practiced, unfortunately I've never been as talented as they are. But it's great to be able to be there and see it.”

Would you say someone who doesn't particularly like classical music would still get something out of the show?

“Absolutely, there are pieces of music in there for everybody and that's the thing, it's making sure that classical music is accessible. I look at my daughter who's nine, and she loves listening to it as well so there’s always something from the music to offer anybody. You maybe don't put yourself in the bracket of being a classical music fan but it's those pieces that you would have known and loved over the years that maybe you heard in a film that actually, they do so differently and with a bit of humor as well.

“At the same time, André is great at connecting with the audience and that's what I love - bringing classical music to a whole new audience, making sure that we are passing on this love of music to successive generations. So I massively applaud all the work that he's doing on that front.

“And as I mentioned before, this 16 year old Emma with this amazing voice comes out and sings and it's just one of those pieces that you can't help but be moved by when you hear her singing. So there are pieces that everyone will know, love and want to connect with.”

And after 13 years, do you still get something new from each show?

“Every single time. I never know what to expect. The first year I first started, it was Mary Poppins abseiling down in front of the stage singing ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’; another year, we had David Hasselhoff coming out in a kit car, doing high kicks as the audience were all going crazy, singing along to that. So you never quite know with André, there's always going to be a surprise every single year and that's what I love about it.

“I am always just in awe of the way he puts together the pieces that he chooses and I also love the fact I get to wear this amazing dress and go out there and talk to everybody about what's coming up next and interview André - people do always look at me thinking ‘is she about to burst into song?’ Lucky for them, I'm not about to burst into song but it's just great to be there every year being a part of it.”

A scene from a previous Andre Rieu Masstricht concert. Credit: Marcel van Hoorn. | Marcel van Hoorn

Why should the people of Lancashire get tickets to come see the show in the cinema?

“I think it's such a special thing to do. When you're looking around thinking what am I going to do this weekend - and let's face it, we're never quite sure what the weather is going to be doing at the moment, it can be a bit up and down - I think it's one of those [where you can] just take a few hours out, surround yourself with some musical joy, which I guarantee will put a spring in your step. I always find when you've had one of those days and you're thinking ‘oh my goodness’, then actually classical music just has something really special to offer everybody.

“And the way that André brings it to life and the magic that he manages to sprinkle over the show that he does, is just so special. And the great thing is, ou can just go to the cinema down the road, it's really easy to get to, you'll see him on the big screen with the best seats, a wonderful view of all the music and you'll hear it with that glorious surround sound.

“It's one of those things that is a real experience. And you know we can't all go and see live music concerts here, there and everywhere but actually having that chance to pop out and to be able to surround yourself with this, I think will put a smile on everyone's face.”

Charlotte Hawkins will host André Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert ‘Power of Love’ in cinemas across Lancashire from August 31st. Find a cinema and book tickets at andreincinemas.com