When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

33 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Cafe Coast at Blackpool Amusements, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4QU Rated 4 on March 7. | Blackpool Amusements Photo Sales

2 . KFC, Cornelian Way, Blackpool, FY4 4NZ Rated 4 on March 7. | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Lunchbox, Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5AX Rated 5 on April 1. | Google Photo Sales