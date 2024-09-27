31 of the best dentists in Lancashire for a healthy smile based on Google reviews

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 17:39 BST

These are some of the best dentists in Lancashire based on Google reviews.

Whether it's the perfect smile you crave, relief from a toothache, a clean and whiten, or just a check-up, everybody needs a good dentist.

With that in mind, we found the highest-rated dentists in the area to help you find the best.

All have a rating of four or above on Google.

In no particular order, here are 31 of the best dentists in Lancashire.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Sign up for our free newsletters now

London Road, Preston, PR1 4AY | 5 out of 5 (115 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, super friendly staff."

1. London Road Dental Care

London Road, Preston, PR1 4AY | 5 out of 5 (115 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, super friendly staff." | Google

Photo Sales
Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DR | 4.8 out of 5 (133 Google reviews) | "Brilliant service, amazing staff and wonderful dentist. Would highly recommend."

2. ARC Dental Surgery

Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DR | 4.8 out of 5 (133 Google reviews) | "Brilliant service, amazing staff and wonderful dentist. Would highly recommend." | Google

Photo Sales
Ewood House, Bolton Road, Blackburn, BB2 4HU | 4.8 out of 5 (442 Google reviews) | "Always a lovely atmosphere and reception desk staff always a joy."

3. Lancashire Dental

Ewood House, Bolton Road, Blackburn, BB2 4HU | 4.8 out of 5 (442 Google reviews) | "Always a lovely atmosphere and reception desk staff always a joy." | Google

Photo Sales
Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EW | 5 out of 5 (546 Google reviews) | "Couldn’t be happier with the service and treatment I received."

4. The Lytham Dental Clinic

Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EW | 5 out of 5 (546 Google reviews) | "Couldn’t be happier with the service and treatment I received." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireDentistsGoogleReviews