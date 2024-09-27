31 of the best dentists in Lancashire for a healthy smile based on Google reviews

Whether it's the perfect smile you crave, relief from a toothache, a clean and whiten, or just a check-up, everybody needs a good dentist.

With that in mind, we found the highest-rated dentists in the area to help you find the best.

All have a rating of four or above on Google.

In no particular order, here are 31 of the best dentists in Lancashire.

1 . London Road Dental Care London Road, Preston, PR1 4AY | 5 out of 5 (115 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, super friendly staff." | Google Photo Sales

2 . ARC Dental Surgery Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DR | 4.8 out of 5 (133 Google reviews) | "Brilliant service, amazing staff and wonderful dentist. Would highly recommend." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Lancashire Dental Ewood House, Bolton Road, Blackburn, BB2 4HU | 4.8 out of 5 (442 Google reviews) | "Always a lovely atmosphere and reception desk staff always a joy." | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Lytham Dental Clinic Clifton Street, Lytham, FY8 5EW | 5 out of 5 (546 Google reviews) | "Couldn’t be happier with the service and treatment I received." | Google Photo Sales