25 things that started in Lancashire - as Vimto is copied by Lidl and Aldi

The Lancashire roots of one of the nation’s favourite drinks has come to light after we taste-tested two bargain supermarket dupes.
Then this got us thinking - what else started in Lancashire?
Take a look at some surprising facts below.
1. Burton's Biscuits
Burton's Biscuit Company which makes favourites such as Jammie Dodgers, Maryland Cookies and Wagon Wheels is recognised in the UK as the second-biggest supplier of biscuits. It all started in 1829 with George Burton, the boy who grew up to bake biscuits. The team of biscuit experts have a passion for baking great biscuits, and you’ll find 2,018 of them working hard in our bakeries in Edinburgh, Blackpool, Llantarnam, Dorset and Livingston. Photo: Burton's Biscuit Co
2. Goosnargh Gin
Multi-award winning Goosnargh Gin is lovingly crafted by Richard and Rachel Trenchard and is based at the foot of Beacon Fell, on the edge of the Forest of Bowland in the parish of Goosnargh, Lancashire. Their gins are distilled in small batches by hand, using a traditional copper alembic still. Photo: UGC
3. Mass Fingerprinting
Mass fingerprinting originated in Blackburn following a murder in May 1948. Police ordered a mass fingerprinting of all men over 16 in the Lancashire town of Blackburn to try and catch the person who had killed a three-year-old child. Her murderer, 22-year-old Peter Griffiths, was arrested three months after the crime. Photo: RAUL ARBOLEDA
4. Graham & Brown
Graham & Brown was founded in Blackburn in 1946 and currently employs around 400 people, with approximately 325 based in the UK. Its products, which are sold in over 75 countries, span wallpaper, paints, soft furnishings and home accessories. Photo: Graham & Brown