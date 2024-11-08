Budweiser/Stella, KFC, pies and Samuel Jackson have all helped Lancashire.placeholder image
Budweiser/Stella, KFC, pies and Samuel Jackson have all helped Lancashire.

25 things that started in Lancashire - as Vimto is copied by Lidl and Aldi

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 12:06 BST

Did you know that Vimto was invented by a Blackburn man?

The Lancashire roots of one of the nation’s favourite drinks has come to light after we taste-tested two bargain supermarket dupes.

Then this got us thinking - what else started in Lancashire?

Take a look at some surprising facts below.

Burton's Biscuit Company which makes favourites such as Jammie Dodgers, Maryland Cookies and Wagon Wheels is recognised in the UK as the second-biggest supplier of biscuits. It all started in 1829 with George Burton, the boy who grew up to bake biscuits. The team of biscuit experts have a passion for baking great biscuits, and you’ll find 2,018 of them working hard in our bakeries in Edinburgh, Blackpool, Llantarnam, Dorset and Livingston.

1. Burton's Biscuits

Burton's Biscuit Company which makes favourites such as Jammie Dodgers, Maryland Cookies and Wagon Wheels is recognised in the UK as the second-biggest supplier of biscuits. It all started in 1829 with George Burton, the boy who grew up to bake biscuits. The team of biscuit experts have a passion for baking great biscuits, and you’ll find 2,018 of them working hard in our bakeries in Edinburgh, Blackpool, Llantarnam, Dorset and Livingston. Photo: Burton's Biscuit Co

Multi-award winning Goosnargh Gin is lovingly crafted by Richard and Rachel Trenchard and is based at the foot of Beacon Fell, on the edge of the Forest of Bowland in the parish of Goosnargh, Lancashire. Their gins are distilled in small batches by hand, using a traditional copper alembic still.

2. Goosnargh Gin

Multi-award winning Goosnargh Gin is lovingly crafted by Richard and Rachel Trenchard and is based at the foot of Beacon Fell, on the edge of the Forest of Bowland in the parish of Goosnargh, Lancashire. Their gins are distilled in small batches by hand, using a traditional copper alembic still. Photo: UGC

Mass fingerprinting originated in Blackburn following a murder in May 1948. Police ordered a mass fingerprinting of all men over 16 in the Lancashire town of Blackburn to try and catch the person who had killed a three-year-old child. Her murderer, 22-year-old Peter Griffiths, was arrested three months after the crime.

3. Mass Fingerprinting

Mass fingerprinting originated in Blackburn following a murder in May 1948. Police ordered a mass fingerprinting of all men over 16 in the Lancashire town of Blackburn to try and catch the person who had killed a three-year-old child. Her murderer, 22-year-old Peter Griffiths, was arrested three months after the crime. Photo: RAUL ARBOLEDA

Graham & Brown was founded in Blackburn in 1946 and currently employs around 400 people, with approximately 325 based in the UK. Its products, which are sold in over 75 countries, span wallpaper, paints, soft furnishings and home accessories.

4. Graham & Brown

Graham & Brown was founded in Blackburn in 1946 and currently employs around 400 people, with approximately 325 based in the UK. Its products, which are sold in over 75 countries, span wallpaper, paints, soft furnishings and home accessories. Photo: Graham & Brown

