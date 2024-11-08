25 things that started in Lancashire - as Vimto is copied by Lidl and Aldi

1 . Burton's Biscuits

Burton's Biscuit Company which makes favourites such as Jammie Dodgers, Maryland Cookies and Wagon Wheels is recognised in the UK as the second-biggest supplier of biscuits. It all started in 1829 with George Burton, the boy who grew up to bake biscuits. The team of biscuit experts have a passion for baking great biscuits, and you’ll find 2,018 of them working hard in our bakeries in Edinburgh, Blackpool, Llantarnam, Dorset and Livingston. Photo: Burton's Biscuit Co