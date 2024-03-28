If you're in the market for a new commercial property, Lancashire has lots to offer.
From former churches to tower blocks, ambulance stations to old schools, the Red Rose county has something for every occasion and need.
Take a look at some of the most interesting sites available right now on Rightmove.
1. Former Royal Mail Complex, Abingdon Street, Blackpool
This landmark building is close to the Winter Gardens complex. It has planning permission to convert it into a 120-bed hotel with retail units and car parking. Partly Grade II-listed. Available for £2.25m. Photo: Duxbury's Property/Rightmove
2. Former Barclay's Bank, Market Street, Lancaster
This Grade II-listed former bank in the heart of Lancaster has just benefitted from £500,000 refurbishment. It is let to Barclays Bank PLC on the remainder of a 20 year FRI lease from May 2007, with a current rent passing of £92,678 p.a. The asking price is £1.3m. Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial/Rightmove
3. This is a well known site in Tarleton
The Courtyard in Tarleton is being offered for £1.28m. It is currently tenanted by several businesses, with an income of £108,700 per annum. Photo: Nolan Redman/Rightmove
4. Former gym, Marine Drive, Morecambe
This former gym stands in almost 12 acres. The property provides a number of workout studios and fitness rooms together with an indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room, café, changing rooms, car park and offices. On the market for £1m. Photo: Bowcliffe/Rightmove
